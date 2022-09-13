Chicago Baseball

Rick Hahn

White Sox' Tim Anderson Could Return From IL Next Week

By Tim Stebbins

Tim Anderson's return to Sox could come at opportune time

Tim Anderson’s return to the White Sox could be around the corner and come at an opportune time.

Anderson had a follow-up appointment Tuesday with a hand specialist and has been cleared to ramp up his baseball activity, general manager Rick Hahn said.

While Hahn said the Sox do not have a set return date in place yet, it could come as soon as next week’s six-game homestand.

“It's going to be a function of how quickly and painlessly he is able to ramp up,” Hahn told reporters, including NBC Sports Chicago’s Chuck Garfien. 

“But I will say, it is possible for him to return at some point during next week's homestand.”

Anderson went on the injured list Aug. 9 with a left middle finger tear that required surgery. He’s been doing conditioning drills of late and will now begin taking groundballs and dry swings.

An Anderson return next week would be great timing as the Sox host the division-leading Guardians for three games before a three-game set against the Tigers.

Cleveland entered Tuesday up four games on the Sox in the loss column and holding a three-game lead in the AL Central, with two games in hand.

How Anderson’s finger responds to swinging the bat will dictate his timeline.

“Yes, that’s going to be important,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “Because when you're dealing with hands it’s delicate.”

Cairo called the Anderson update “really good news,” and said the All-Star shortstop is in good spirts.

“We’re excited to have him in the field,” Cairo said. “Hitting is gonna be time to time, so we got to see how the progression is gonna be.”

Anderson carries a .301/.339/.395 slash line in 79 games this season.

Rick HahnChicago White SoxTim Anderson
