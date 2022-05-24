Chicago Baseball

Luis Robert

White Sox Place Luis Robert on COVID-19 IL, Recall Jake Burger

By Rob Schaefer

Hours before Tuesday’s series-opening matchup with the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the COVID-19 related injured list.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte.

In 33 appearances this season, Robert is slashing .285/.319/.438 with a team-leading 6 home runs and 17 RBI.

Adam Engel took his place in center field in Tuesday’s lineup, with AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn manning the corners. 

Burger filled in for the then-injured Yoan Moncada at third base early in the season, slashing .239/.276/.352 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI, but was sent to Triple-A when Moncada returned.

This story is developing and will be updated

