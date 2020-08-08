Chicago Baseball

White Sox Place Aaron Bummer on IL, Recall Zack Burdi

The Chicago White Sox made a series of roster moves Saturday, placing pitcher Aaron Bummer on the 10-day injured list and recalling pitcher Zack Burdi from the club’s Schaumburg training facility.

The White Sox also designated right-handed pitcher Brady Lail for assignment, while purchasing the contract of pitcher Drew Anderson from Schaumburg, the team said in a press release.

Bummer left Friday night’s win over the Cleveland Indians due to injury, and was diagnosed with a left biceps strain after the contest. In seven appearances so far this season, Bummer has a 1-0 record with a 1.23 ERA, along with 12 strikeouts and four walks.

Lail was recalled earlier this season by the White Sox, and made one appearance with the team, throwing 1.1 innings of shutout work.

To replace the two hurlers, the White Sox have called up a pair of players, including 2016 first round draft pick Burdi. In 20 total appearances between Double-A Birmingham and Single-A Kannapolis last season, Burdi posted a 6.75 ERA and a 1-4 record, with 30 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Anderson, who was signed as a free agent by the White Sox during the offseason, spent the majority of his career in the Phillies organization, with just nine MLB games to his credit. In 21 innings of work over three seasons, he has 19 strikeouts and nine walks, with a 7.71 career ERA.

The White Sox will be back on the field Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Cleveland Indians to Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

