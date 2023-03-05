White Sox' Mike Clevinger Not Disciplined, MLB Investigation Over

MLB will not discipline Mike Clevinger, investigation over originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

GLENDALE, AZ – Major League Baseball has announced that White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face any discipline following an MLB investigation looking into accusations of domestic and child abuse by the mother of one of his children.



“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger,” MLB said in a statement. “The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, (we) will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.”

Clevinger, who signed with the White Sox as a free agent in December, released a statement of his own on Sunday, saying “I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”



The White Sox released a statement of their own Sunday regarding the decision.

“The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.”

Sunday, before MLB announced its decision, Clevinger said he felt great after pitching two innings of a “B” game against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch.

“I think I’m actually ahead of progress than most camps I’ve been in as far as previous years as far as velocity and metrics. I feel more prepared in this camp than I have the whole time playing,” Clevinger said. “It’s the first time I felt healthy in two years. To have a good, stable base beneath me and be able to pitch like me.”

Clevinger said he’s scheduled pitch again (likely in a regular spring training game) in six days.

