White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Reportedly Charged With DUI in Connection to February Arrest

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence earlier this year in Arizona and was charged with DUI a day before being hired by the team, according to a new report from ESPN.

The report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Charles Moynihan and Paula Lavigne, says that La Russa was arrested in February on suspicion of DUI. Charges were later filed one day before he was announced as the new manager of the White Sox:

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in February and charged with DUI a day before the team hired him, according to court records obtained by ESPN.



A White Sox spokesperson confirmed to NBC 5 that the team was aware of the DUI charge against La Russa, but declined further comment due to the matter remaining “an active case.”

According to the ESPN report, La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb in Arizona on Feb. 24. Officers found La Russa standing next to the vehicle and administered a field sobriety test. He was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

La Russa had previously been arrested on charges of DUI in Jupiter, Florida in 2007. He was found asleep at the vehicle of a running vehicle while parked at a stop sign. He later pleaded guilty on the charge.