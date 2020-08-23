White Sox Keep Rolling as Home Run Barrage vs. Cubs Makes History

The Chicago White Sox have been on a home run binge of epic proportions in recent games, but fans may not realize the astonishing display of offensive firepower has been downright historic.

Over the last seven games, the White Sox have hit 27 combined home runs, including 11 in their first two games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

According to The Athletic’s James Fegan, those 27 long balls are the most that any team has hit over a seven-game stretch in major league history:

The White Sox have hit 27 home runs in their last seven games, which is an MLB record.



I’ve watched enough football to know that’s almost four per game — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 23, 2020

The history-making fun doesn’t stop there for the South Siders. First baseman Jose Abreu has been hammering Cubs pitching in the first two games of the series, hitting a combined five home runs in the contests.

Three of those home runs came during Saturday’s victory over the Cubs, and according to Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago, Abreu is the first player in the history of the White Sox to hit three home runs in a game in the sixth inning or later:

José Abreu: first player in #WhiteSox history to hit 3 homers in a game in the 6th inning or later. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 23, 2020

There is an interesting wrinkle to that particular accomplishment, as the last MLB player to hit three home runs in the sixth inning or later of a game was none other than Kris Bryant, who achieved the feat back in 2019.