White Sox' Eloy Jiménez, Yoan Moncada Break Out Smooth Dance Moves

Jiménez, Moncada flash smooth footwork to 'Billie Jean' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are one of the most fun and entertaining teams in baseball — even on the sidelines during batting practice.

Third baseman Yoán Moncada and outfielder Eloy Jiménez began an impromptu dance session prior to Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros Thursday in Houston.

Moncada and Jiménez flashed some smooth footwork as "Billie Jean" played over the Minute Maid Park loudspeakers.

They seem a little tight pic.twitter.com/6wXg4pYLwD — James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 7, 2021

Vibes.

Moncada is one of the Sox top hitters but has a musical background as well. He released a single, “Desastre Personal,” with an accompanying music video back in February.

