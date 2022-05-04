Cease shows off crazy psychic powers in mic'd up video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease has earned plenty of accolades and superlatives over his short career. You can call him a “fireballer,” “future superstar,” and “owner of the best mustache in baseball.” But Cease is deserving of a new prestigious title after being mic’d up for the White Sox’ 3-1 victory over the Cubs on Friday: eminent sage and psychic.

During Tim Anderson’s third-inning at-bat, Cease not only predicted that he would hit a home run, he predicted exactly where it would land. Check it out:

The most epic mic'd up video you will ever watch. 🤯#ChangeTheGame x @vizzyseltzer pic.twitter.com/6mQ2xOWDLQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2022

“That’s the most legendary mic’d up moment ever,” Cease said in the video. “Oh my god. I die a legend now.”

It was a legendary moment, indeed. And if he doesn’t die a legend because of the impressive prediction, he’ll certainly go down in White Sox history for that stirring rendition of “Can’t Feel My Face.” If the pitching thing doesn’t work out for Cease, it sounds like he could have an excellent future as a pop star.

