White Sox Activate Reynaldo López from 10-Day Injured List

Lopez will start for the White Sox against the Cubs Saturday evening

The Chicago White Sox made a roster move Saturday, reinstating pitcher Reynaldo López from the 10-day injured list.

López, who has been out since July 27 with right shoulder soreness, will return to the mound Saturday when he makes the start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The hurler was forced to leave his first start of the season on July 26 when he faced the Minnesota Twins at Guranteed Rate Field. He left the game in the first inning after giving up three hits, and ultimately surrendered four earned runs in that contest.

To clear room for López on the active roster, the White Sox sent infielder Nicky Delmonico back to the team’s training site in Schaumburg. Delmonico, recalled by the White Sox earlier this week, has appeared in six games, with three RBI’s and a .150 batting average in 22 plate appearances.

The Cubs and White Sox will resume their series on Saturday night at Wrigley, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. Behind a six home run outburst Friday, the White Sox collected a 10-1 win in the series opener.

