Watch: Kyle Schwarber Makes Stellar Defensive Play in Cubs' Tilt With Marlins

The Chicago Cubs are once again struggling to score runs against the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon, but their defense has certainly been on point, as Kyle Schwarber made yet another stellar play in left field.

Schwarber, who has developed a reputation for throwing out baserunners from the outfield, added another clip to his highlight reel in the fifth inning of the game when he gunned out Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas, who was trying to stretch a single into a double in the contest:

Schwarbazooka gunning down runners is cool and tough. pic.twitter.com/vO7XXpnWzc — Cubs On Tap (@CubbiesOnTap) October 2, 2020

On the play, Schwarber watched as a line drive from Miguel Rojas hit off the doors of the bullpen in left field. Schwarber made a perfect play to grab the ball on the carom, and he threw the ball in to David Bote at second base, who applied the tag to Rojas.

Rojas was originally called safe on the play, but after manager David Ross challenged the call, the umpires changed the call and ruled Rojas out.

The play was the second defensive gem of the inning, as Jason Heyward chased down a looping liner from Matt Joyce in the right field corner. According to reporters at the stadium, pitcher Yu Darvish waited on the top step of the dugout to give each of his outfielders glove taps as they came in from the field to thank them for their strong play.

The plays kept the game scoreless as it headed into the top of the fifth inning.