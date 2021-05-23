United States Baseball Team Sets Training Camp Roster for Tokyo Olympics Qualifier

The United States’ men’s baseball team will get another opportunity to qualify for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, and on Sunday the squad revealed its training camp roster ahead of the Americas' qualification tournament.

The United States team, which won the 2017 World Baseball Classic, had a chance to qualify for the Olympics during the Premier12 tournament in 2019, but were unable to clinch a spot in the field of six teams in Tokyo.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The eight-team Americas' qualifying tournament will kick off on May 31 in Florida. The winning team will clinch a spot in the Olympic field, while the second and third place teams will get one final crack at qualifying at the qualification tournament in Mexico next month.

The team’s training camp roster includes several high-profile Major League stars, including long-time Orioles and Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters. Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is also on the roster, as is 10-year MLB veteran Logan Forsythe.

The USA squad also features several former MLB players with connections to the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. That group includes relief pitcher David Robertson, who was a member of the 2017 WBC-winning US squad. Robertson played for three seasons with the White Sox, appearing in 153 games and posting a 3.28 ERA. He recorded 84 saves, and struck out 208 batters in 159 innings.

Pitcher Edwin Jackson and outfielder Jon Jay, both of whom have the distinction of playing for both the Cubs and White Sox, also made the qualifying tournament roster.

Former White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier, who hit 56 home runs in two seasons with the Pale Hose between 2016 and 2017, is also on the roster, as is former Cubs catcher Tim Federowicz, who served as a back-up catcher for the team and appeared in 17 games during the club’s 2016 World Series-winning season.

A couple of Illinois natives are also on the qualifying roster, with pitcher Marc Rzepczynski, born in Oak Lawn, and Luke Williams, born in Park Ridge, making the cut.

Here is the full US roster:

Pitchers: Clayton Andrews, Homer Bailey, Jonathan Bowlan, Brandon Dickson, Anthony Gose, Edwin Jackson, DJ Johnson, Trevor Lane, Matthew Liberatore, Drew Parrish, David Robertson, Joe Ryan, Marc Rzepczynski, James Sherfy, Simeon Woods Richardson

Catchers: Tim Federowicz, Mark Kolozsvary, Matt Wieters

Infielders: Nick Allen, Eddy Alvarez, Triston Casas, Logan Forsythe, Todd Frazier, Luke Williams

Outfielders: Jarren Duran, Eric Filia, Jon Jay, Matt Kemp

Team USA’s first game will take place on May 31 in Port St. Lucie, as the Americans will take on Nicaragua in group play.

Games in the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN-Plus.