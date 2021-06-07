Tickets for Full Capacity Wrigley Games On Sale Monday After Cubs Postponed Weekend Sale

With Wrigley Field set to switch to 100% capacity at the end of the week, tickets to the expanded-capacity games are set to go on sale Monday after high demand and glitches forced the team to postpone the sale over the weekend.

The Cubs wrote in a note to fans Saturday that single game tickets set to go on sale were being postponed "due to high demand and technical difficulties." The ticket sales are now set to resume at 10 a.m. Monday, the team wrote.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming Cubs fans to a full ballpark Friday, June 11!" the message read.

Fans who were able to get tickets during the initial launch Saturday will still be able to use their tickets, the team said.

Friday will mark the first time since September 2019 that Wrigley Field will be at 100% fan capacity. It comes on the same day both Chicago and Illinois are scheduled to fully reopen, entering Phase 5 of their reopening plans.

The capacity increase begins when the Cubs open a three-game series against the Cardinals at Wrigley, the two clubs' first meeting in Chicago this season.

The last time the Cubs hosted fans at full capacity was Sept. 19-22, 2019, also against the Cardinals. St. Louis swept the four-game series.

The Cubs started the season at 25 percent fan capacity before shifting to 60 percent late last month. Manager David Ross and players have discussed how big of a boost the increase in fans has had on the club.

The change will eliminate socially distanced seating areas and pod-style seating. In order to support the capacity increase, the team said gates will open two hours before first pitch.

Season ticket holders will also be returning to their seat locations and the bleachers will once again be for general admission.

The ballpark's touchless entry process, recent bag restrictions, mobile tickets, and cashless concessions and retail will all remain in place, however.