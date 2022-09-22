The South Bend Cubs Win Midwest League Championship for High-A

South Bend Cubs win Midwest League Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate, the South Bend Cubs, won the Midwest League Championships against the Lake County Captains with a 7-4 win on Wednesday.

The minor league Cubs racked up a five-run third inning with a three-run blast from Owen Caissie and a two-run home run from Pablo Aliendo, boosting them to an early lead and carrying them to the win.

Starting pitcher Porter Hodge threw five innings, giving up five hits, three runs, two walks and added two strikeouts to get the pitching win. Sheldon Reed pitched the final inning and recorded the save.

The championship marks the third league title in South Bend Cubs history, winning three years ago in 2019 and another back in 2005.

