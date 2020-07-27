Ricky Renteria Away From White Sox After Waking Up With ‘Slight Cough and Congestion'

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria is being kept away from the team Monday after waking up with a cough and nasal congestion at the club’s hotel in Cleveland.

According to White Sox G.M. Rick Hahn, Renteria underwent “precautionary testing” at a Cleveland hospital, and is staying at the team’s hotel until the club receives confirmation of his test results.

Renteria woke up with “a slight cough and nasal congestion,” according to Hahn’s press release.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox in Renteria’s absence.

The news comes as several MLB teams deal with ongoing coronavirus-related issues. The Miami Marlins were forced to cancel their home opener Monday night after 11 players and two coaches reportedly tested positive for the virus, while the Philadelphia Phillies postponed their game against the New York Mets after the Marlins used the visitors’ clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park over the weekend.