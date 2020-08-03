Report: MLB Cancels ‘Field of Dreams' Game Between White Sox, Cardinals

Major League Baseball has reportedly decided to cancel next week’s “Field of Dreams” game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

The move, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, comes because of “logistical problems,” and not because of positive coronavirus tests that have forced the Cardinals to cancel multiple games, according to the report.

Cardinals-White Sox game at Field of Dreams next Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa cancelled, sources tell The Athletic. Reasoning not believed to be tied to additional positive tests on Cardinals. More a logistical problem. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 3, 2020

The game, originally set to be played by the White Sox and New York Yankees, was changed earlier this year due to the coronavirus, as MLB opted to have teams stay in their home geographic regions for scheduling purposes. The Cardinals and White Sox were set to take the field on Aug. 13 before the decision was made.

The Cardinals are still in Milwaukee after a series of players and personnel tested positive for coronavirus. Those positive tests caused the team's three-game series with the Brewers to be postponed over the weekend, and MLB has announced that the Cardinals' four-game series against the Detroit Tigers this week has also been postponed because of the outbreak.

In all, seven Cardinals players have tested positive for coronavirus, along with six team staff members.

We’ll have more details on this story as they become available.