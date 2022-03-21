Chicago Baseball

Report: Cubs Top Prospect Brailyn Márquez Had Myocarditis in 2021

By Tim Stebbins

Top Cubs prospect Brailyn Márquez developed myocarditis last season after getting COVID-19, the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro reported Monday.

According to the report, Márquez dealt with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — from last April until being cleared in November.

Márquez was delayed in spring training last season after testing positive for COVID-19. As he began ramping up for the season, he became sidelined with a left shoulder issue and ultimately missed the entire 2021 campaign.

Márquez, who arrived at Cubs camp Monday, was also delayed in reporting to spring training this year, which he told reporters was due to another positive COVID-19 test. The 23-year-old said he's vaccinated and is feeling good now.

Márquez, 23, is the Cubs' consensus top pitching prospect. He last appeared in a game in the 2020 regular season finale, his big-league debut.

