Padres Ha-Seong Kim, Tommy Pham Injured in Frightening Collision at Wrigley Field

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and left fielder Tommy Pham were both shaken up after colliding in the outfield during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

With the bases loaded and one out, Cubs catcher PJ Higgins lifted a fly ball to shallow left field, and as Kim went to make a play on the ball, he collided with Pham, sending both fielders sprawling to the turf:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bad collision in Chicago with Tommy Pham and Kim of the Padres in the shallow outfield! 😬. Players walked off after a while... pic.twitter.com/hqoXmU8jNk — Tim Gregory (@TimGreg20) June 2, 2021

Kim actually got up and threw the ball to third baseman Manny Machado, who stepped on third to force out Rafael Ortega. Machado then threw to second base to force out Eric Sogard for a 6-5-4 double play, ending the inning and the Cubs’ scoring threat.

Pham, who was due up third in the top half of the fifth inning, was replaced by Will Myers, who entered the game to play right field. Pham was replaced in left field by Jorge Mateo, with Tucupita Marcano moving to second base. Jake Cronenworth moved to shortstop to replace Kim.

We will provide updates on the condition of both players as they become available.