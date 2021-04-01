Opening Day 2021: Anderson, Eaton Set to Lead White Sox Lineup for Season Opener

The Chicago White Sox will get their 2021 season off to a late-night start on Thursday, facing off against the Los Angeles Angels on the West Coast, and manager Tony La Russa has unveiled his first lineup as the team’s skipper.

Lucas Giolito will take the ball for the White Sox in the opener, hoping to build off of a strong 2020 season that saw him throw his first career no-hitter and help the White Sox to their first playoff berth in 12 seasons.

Here is the full lineup for the season opener against the Halos:

1 Tim Anderson – SS

2 Adam Eaton – RF

3 Jose Abreu – 1B

4 Yoan Moncada – 3B

5 Yasmani Grandal – C

6 Leury Garcia – LF

7 Luis Robert – CF

8 Zach Collins – DH

9 Nick Madrigal – 2B

Eaton, making his first appearance for the White Sox since the 2016 season, will be in the second slot and playing right field, a position he should get plenty of opportunities at during the 2021 campaign.

The rest of the lineup features players who were key contributors to the 2020 success of the White Sox, with Abreu, Moncada and Grandal making a potent 3-4-5 combination in the order.

Dylan Bundy will start the game for the Angels, with first pitch set for 9:05 p.m. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.