MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs Send Closer David Robertson to Phillies

David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees.

The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday.

Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery.

After signing a one-year deal with the Cubs in March, he's posted a 2.23 ERA in 36 appearances while converting 14 of 19 save chances.

Robertson discussed the possibility of being traded last weekend in San Francisco.

“I can’t thank the Cubs enough and will continue to play hard while I’m a Cub,” Robertson said. “I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve had a great time.”

Robertson signed a two-year deal with the Phillies before 2019 but only made seven appearances before the elbow injury sidelined him until late last season.

Brown, 23 next month, was the Phillies' 33rd-round pick in 2017. MLB Pipeline ranked him Philadelphia's No. 26 prospect, while Baseball America had him at No. 7.

He underwent Tommy John in 2019, his first year of full-season ball, after just 13 2/3 innings, and is having a good 2022.

But Brown has come back strong since that injury. He's 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 105 strikeouts in 73 innings across 16 games (15 starts) in High-A this season and was promoted to Double-A this week before the trade.

Brown, who's 6-foot-6, wields a fastball in the 95-98 mph range with a 90-mph slider and 84-87 mph curveball, according to Pipeline.

Robertson is the first of several potential trades the Cubs could make before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.

The Cubs traded Scott Effross to the Yankees Monday for starting pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski.

