MLB Lockout: League Shows Willingness to Cancel Month of Games

Reports: MLB shows willingness to cancel first month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
MLB reportedly expressed a willingness to cancel a month's worth of games in a Monday meeting with the locked-out players, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Monday is MLB's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement to avoid canceling regular season games. The two sides continued negotiations for an eighth straight day in Florida.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this month losing games due to the league-implemented lockout would be a "disastrous outcome."
Chicago Baseball
However, many speculated this could be part of the owners' playbook since the league implemented the lockout Dec. 2. Majority of industry revenues come during pennant races and the postseason.
RELATED: Lockout timeline: Sides 'far apart' on eve of deadline
The two sides remained far apart on key issues heading into Monday.