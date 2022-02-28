Chicago Baseball

MLB lockout

MLB Lockout: League Shows Willingness to Cancel Month of Games

By Tim Stebbins

Reports: MLB shows willingness to cancel first month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB reportedly expressed a willingness to cancel a month's worth of games in a Monday meeting with the locked-out players, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Monday is MLB's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement to avoid canceling regular season games. The two sides continued negotiations for an eighth straight day in Florida.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this month losing games due to the league-implemented lockout would be a "disastrous outcome."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Chicago Baseball

MLB lockout 2 hours ago

MLB Lockout: What to Know as Major Deadline Arrives

MLB lockout Feb 23

Lockout: MLB to Start Canceling Games If No Deal by Feb. 28

However, many speculated this could be part of the owners' playbook since the league implemented the lockout Dec. 2. Majority of industry revenues come during pennant races and the postseason.

RELATED: Lockout timeline: Sides 'far apart' on eve of deadline

The two sides remained far apart on key issues heading into Monday.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB lockoutChicago CubsChicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us