MLB Announces National League Playoff Schedule

The Chicago Cubs are aiming to win their first division title since 2017, and if they’re able to get back into the postseason, we now know what their schedule will look like.

Major League Baseball unveiled the parameters of their postseason plan on Tuesday, with neutral sites for games in the NLDS, NLCS and World Series. They also unveiled the schedules for games, with no days off between games in either the NLDS or NLCS, according to the league.

For the Cubs, the road to the World Series would kick off on Sept. 30 when the National League Wild Card round gets underway. The best-of-three series will be contested in the home ballparks of the top four seeded teams in the league, meaning that the Cubs would clinch home-field advantage in the series if they can win the Central Division.

From there, the National League clubs would head to either Arlington, Texas or Houston, Texas for the NLDS and NLCS, with the World Series taking place in Arlington.

Here is the full schedule for the Cubs if they want to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy in October:

Wild Card Round (best-of-three):

Sept. 30: Game 1

Oct. 1: Game 2

Oct. 2: Game 3

National League Division Series (best-of-five):

Oct. 6: Game 1

Oct. 7: Game 2

Oct. 8: Game 3

Oct. 9: Game 4 (if necessary)

Oct. 10: Game 5 (if necessary)

National League Championship Series (best-of-seven):

Oct. 12: Game 1

Oct. 13: Game 2

Oct. 14: Game 3

Oct. 15: Game 4

Oct. 16: Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 17: Game 6 (if necessary)

Oct. 18: Game 7 (if necessary)

World Series (best-of-seven):

Oct. 20: Game 1

Oct. 21: Game 2

Oct. 23: Game 3

Oct. 24: Game 4

Oct. 25: Game 5 (if necessary)

Oct. 27: Game 6 (if necessary)

Oct. 28: Game 7 (if necessary)