Lucas Giolito Named American League Player of the Week After No-Hitter

For the second straight week, a Chicago White Sox player has been named as the American League’s Player of the Week, as pitcher Lucas Giolito took home the honor after throwing a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The award is the third for Giolito in his big league career, according to a press release from the White Sox.

On Aug. 25, Giolito threw his first career no-hitter against the Pirates. The 19th no-hitter in White Sox history, the game was a masterpiece for the right-handed hurler, as he struck out 13 batters and gave up just one walk in the victory.

According to MLB’s PR department, the 13 strikeouts are the most by a White Sox pitcher in a no-hitter.

The award is the second in a row for the White Sox after Jose Abreu won the prize last week. He got that award in large part thanks to his massive series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, with Abreu slugging six home runs as the Sox took two out of three from the Cubs on the North Side.

Giolito will be back on the mound for the White Sox on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

