Limited Number of Cubs Tickets Available Via Lottery System to Start 2021 Season, Team Says

The Chicago Cubs announced Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games at Wrigley Field this season, and now the team has revealed how fans can potentially score tickets to catch a game at the Friendly Confines.

In a press release announcing the city’s decision to allow limited seating capacity to start the 2021 season, the Cubs announced that season-ticket holders will be given priority access to tickets for the upcoming year.

Even if you aren’t a season-ticket holder, you could still potentially be in luck. According to the team, the Cubs will launch a “Return to Wrigley Presale Access Program,” giving fans the chance to win a lottery and secure tickets to Cubs games during the regular season.

Additional details, including a website for sign-ups, will be announced later this week, but there are several key dates for fans to keep an eye on. Interested fans will sign up for a new drawing for each homestand during the regular season, and the cut-off for entering the drawing for the first homestand of the year, set to begin April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be on March 19, according to the team.

Those fans who are selected will have the chance to purchase tickets to one game on March 23. Any single-game tickets remaining after that date will go on sale to the general public the next day, according to the team.

Opening Day tickets in the bleachers will be given to vaccinated health care workers and employees as the team looks to honor individuals who have made a massive impact on community health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are being sold in limited pods of one-to-six people, according to the Cubs. Masks will be required for all fans entering Wrigley Field, and there will be a touchless entry process for tickets. All retail and concession items will be sold on a cash-less basis, and additional sanitation procedures will be put in place at all Cubs games.