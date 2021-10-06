Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito to Start Opening Games of ALDS vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox are going to go with one of their veteran hurlers for the start of Game 1 Thursday against the Houston Astros, with manager Tony La Russa announcing that Lance Lynn will get the ball for the opening game of the American League Division Series.

In his first season with the White Sox, Lynn posted an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts, and made his second-career appearance in the All-Star Game. He struck out 176 batters in 157 innings of work.

Lynn has appeared in 26 career playoff games between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, with a 5-4 record and a 4.80 ERA in those contests.

The White Sox also announced that Lucas Giolito will start Game 2 of the series on Friday afternoon in Houston.

Giolito was dominant in his first career playoff start last season, earning the win as he gave up just two hits and one earned run to the Oakland Athletics in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

La Russa did not reveal his Game 3 starter, but said that Dylan Cease is a candidate to pitch the game, which will take place Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Game 1 of the series will start at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, with the game airing on FS1. You can check out both the pre-and-postgame shows for the game on NBC Sports Chicago.