Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo Sit Out Final Cubs Game Before Trade Deadline, Angering Fans

It felt like the end of an era at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon, but with the MLB trade deadline less than 24 hours away, neither Kris Bryant nor Anthony Rizzo appeared in the loss to the Cincinnati Reds, much to the chagrin of Chicago Cubs fans.

Both Bryant and Rizzo were given a day off by manager David Ross, who said that they were both scheduled for a rest day on Thursday.

That explanation didn’t sit well with Cubs fans, as it’s highly likely that either Rizzo or Bryant, or potentially both, will be dealt before Friday’s deadline.

Cameras on Marquee Sports Network showed Bryant putting on his elbow guard and standing in the dugout during the bottom of the ninth inning, but he didn’t even get to make it into the on-deck circle as Jason Heyward struck out to end the game.

Needless to say, Cubs fans were upset that neither player was given the chance to pinch-hit:

Crowd is chanting:



“We want Bryzzo.” — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) July 29, 2021

That might’ve been a more deflating feeling not letting Bryzzo to pinch hit for Duffy and Heyward for one last at bat than it will be when they end up traded tonight or tomorrow @Cubs — KP (@FafinskiiK) July 29, 2021

So lemme get this straight, Rossy:



This is potentially the last time Bryzzo & Kimbrel will at at Wrigley as Cubs, and you use NONE of them?



Do you know something we don't? — Steve Demain (@woodsidewildman) July 29, 2021

The MLB trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. Central time on Friday. The Cubs will be in action against the Washington Nationals on Friday evening, meaning that if either Rizzo or Bryant is moved, then they will have sat out for their final games as members of the organization.