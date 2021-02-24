José Abreu Away From White Sox Camp Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Abreu away from Sox camp following positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are keeping José Abreu away from the team's spring camp for the next several days, following Major League Baseball's protocols for a positive COVID-19 test.

General manager Rick Hahn relayed Wednesday that Abreu, the reigning American League MVP, is "completely asymptomatic" but believes he contracted a mild case of the disease in January, something reinforced by the presence of COVID antibodies in additional testing.

"Other than being frustrated," Hahn said, "José feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future."

News of Abreu's infection comes a day after his teammate and countryman Yoán Moncada described his battle with the aftereffects of his own COVID-19 infection during the 2020 season, the 25-year-old third baseman recalling a complete lack of energy, strength and stamina.

Abreu becoming infected means that both 2020 league MVPs have had the disease. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had the disease ahead of his MVP-winning campaign in the National League, describing a terrifying ordeal in which he had a fever north of 104 degrees and he prayed for his life.

Abreu's consistently productive bat is at the heart of a White Sox lineup that was the best in the AL last season, and he plays an important role in the clubhouse as a team leader, mentor and role model.

