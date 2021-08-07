How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cubs Crosstown Classic This Weekend

In game two of the three-game set at Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will square off in the annual Crosstown Classic series this weekend.

If you’re not able to make it to the Friendly Confines to check out the game, NBC Sports Chicago has you covered, with a variety of ways to tune into the series.

Watching on TV:

Saturday’s game will both air on NBC Sports Chicago, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m.

To find the channels on your specific provider, you can visit the station’s channel finder.

Watching on Your Desktop:

NBC Sports Chicago will have you covered if you have to watch the game on a desktop computer. You can sign in here via your cable or satellite provider and catch all the action in the Crosstown Classic.

Apps:

Fans can also download either the NBC Sports app (from the Google Play store or Apple), or the MyTeams app (on Google or Apple) from NBC Sports Chicago, to catch all the White Sox action while they’re on the go.

Schedule:

White Sox Pregame Live will get underway at noon on both Friday and Saturday, 80 minutes prior to first pitch at Wrigley Field.

First pitch between the two teams is set for 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday’s game will air on ABC 7.