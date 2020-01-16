‘He’s in a Good Place:’ Anthony Rizzo Addresses Kris Bryant Trade Rumors

In an offseason full of trade speculation and conjecture over contracts, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said the team is going into “cliché” mode and trying to only focus on the things they can control on the field.

Speaking at the annual Cubs Caravan event on Thursday, Rizzo discussed trade rumors swirling around third baseman Kris Bryant, and said that his teammate and friend is keeping his head up even during a tumultuous time.

“I’ve talked to him a couple of times. He’s excited since he and his wife are having a baby,” Rizzo said. “He’s in a good place. He was the MVP of the league a few years ago and he always puts up consistent numbers. We hope he’s on our side, that’s for sure.”

With Josh Donaldson signing with the Minnesota Twins, most baseball pundits feel the runway for a Bryant trade has been cleared. There have been no serious rumors about teams making big offers for the slugger, but several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, have been mentioned as potential suitors.

New Cubs manager David Ross sounded an optimistic note during his chat with the media at the event, saying that fans should expect to see Bryant in a Cubs uniform on Opening Day.

“KB is on the roster and I expect him to be there, and I think fans should expect him to be there,” he said. “My job is to manage the team they give me. Right now, I look at that roster and Kris Bryant’s on it and he’s at Cubs Convention. I know the rumors are out there, but those always will be.”

Bryant is among the Cubs players attending this year’s convention, which kicks off Friday at the Sheraton. He is expected to speak to media before the Opening Ceremony.