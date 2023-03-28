Here's What the Forecast Looks Like for Cubs' Opening Day at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs will kick off their 2023 season on Thursday, but what will the forecast look like for those attending the Opening Day game at Wrigley Field?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the weather will cooperate for the most part, with dry conditions expected when Marcus Stroman toes the slab at 1:20 p.m.

There is a possibility of rain later in the day, but in all likelihood the game will be completed by the time that rain reaches the city of Chicago.

As for the temperature, forecast models indicate that the game-time temperature will likely be in the low-to-mid 50s, right around its seasonal average for the year.

The final ingredient for the recipe for a game at Wrigley Field is always the wind, and according to current forecast models, Stroman and company might be in for a tough day on the North Side, as winds will likely be blowing out to left field when the season officially opens, thanks to a low-pressure system that is sending winds whipping out of the south.

As for the rest of the weekend series’ forecasts, those attending Saturday’s tilt at Wrigley will need to bundle up, as the high temperature is expected to only reach into the low-40s. Before the game, mixed precipitation could potentially fall in the area, making the trip to the Friendly Confines a bit more adventurous.

Sunday’s forecast appears to be better, with highs going into the 50s as mostly-dry conditions are expected for the final contest between the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.