Former Cubs Pitcher Tyler Chatwood Reportedly Reaches Deal With Blue Jays

Another former Chicago Cubs pitcher has found a new home, as Tyler Chatwood has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The deal was first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network, and was confirmed by Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic:

Tyler Chatwood has deal with Jays, pending physical — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2021

Chatwood’s reported deal is the second of the day for a former Cubs pitcher, as Jon Lester has reportedly agreed to a one-year pact with the Washington Nationals.

Chatwood signed a three-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2018 season, and he had a mostly up-and-down tenure on the North Side. He posted a career 4.70 ERA in 67 appearances (including 30 starts), with the Cubs over those three seasons. He made just five starts in 2020, with a 2-2 record and a 5.30 ERA to his credit before a forearm strain derailed his season.

The Blue Jays will add Chatwood to their rotation, as he’ll join Hyun Jin Ryu and company for the coming year. Toronto reached the postseason in 2020, but fell in two games to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Round.