Former Cubs Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Reportedly Signs With Mets

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. has reportedly found a new home, as the center fielder has landed in the Big Apple.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough of The Athletic, Almora has signed a contract with the New York Mets, pending a physical:

The Mets have found their center fielder. They are in agreement with free agent Albert Almora Jr. , pending a physical, sources tell me and @ByMcCullough — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 7, 2021

The Cubs declined to give Almora, a former first round pick, a qualifying offer heading into the offseason. The outfielder made just 34 plate appearances for the Cubs during the 2020 season, with one RBI and a .167 batting average.

During five career seasons with the Cubs, Almora had 28 home runs and 134 RBI’s in 1,316 plate appearances, slashing .271/.309/.398 during that time.

Currently, the Cubs have four outfielders on their 40-man roster, including newly-signed acquisition Joc Pederson. Ian Happ is expected to get the bulk of the playing time in center field, with Jason Heyward also filling in there during the season. Phillip Ervin rounds out the four-man group in the outfield.