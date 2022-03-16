Explainer: Kris Bryant's Blockbuster Contract, No-Trade Clause With the Rockies

Details on Kris Bryant’s contract with Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has found a new home, as he’s signed a blockbuster 7-year deal with the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple reports.

Bryant, who won the 2016 NL MVP award and a World Series title with the Cubs, was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the MLB trade deadline last summer, and after a short stint there has decided to move to Coors Field, a hitter’s paradise.

Here’s what we know about his new contract with the Rockies.

The Terms

Bryant’s contract is for seven years, paying him a total of $182 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

That averages out to $26 million per season, making him the highest-paid player on the Rockies and the fourth-highest paid third baseman in Major League Baseball, trailing only Anthony Rendon, former Rockies star Nolan Arenado and Manny Machado.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the deal has the same average value as that of St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, and is the 24th-highest value in MLB history.

The No-Trade Clause

According to multiple reports, the deal that Bryant signed with the Rockies comes with a full no-trade clause, meaning that he would have to give his approval to be traded to any MLB team.

The Impact on the Rockies

Bryant’s contract is a fascinating one, coming just 13 months after the Rockies traded away star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals.

The Rockies were so eager to unload Arenado’s contract that they agreed to eat $51 million in salary. They also had to get Arenado to waive a full no-trade clause that he had in his deal.

In fact, the Rockies are still paying Arenado $5.6 million this season, making him the seventh-highest paid player on their roster.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.