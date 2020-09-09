Dane Dunning, James McCann Guide White Sox Past Pirates in Series Finale

Dane Dunning earned his first career victory, and James McCann slugged a pair of home runs as the Chicago White Sox wrapped up a 6-3 road trip with a blowout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dunning threw six innings of shutout baseball, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters as he threw just 78 pitches in his appearance. Gio Gonzalez and Steve Cishek combined for three solid innings of relief, giving up just one run, and the White Sox completed a winning road trip with the victory.

McCann’s home runs were his fourth and fifth of the season, as the catcher drove in four runs in the victory. Nick Madrigal had a pair of RBI’s, and Yoan Moncada collected a pair of hits in the win.

The Sox got the scoring started in the third inning when McCann launched a home run over the center field barrier to put his team in front 1-0. Yasmani Grandal followed that up in the fourth inning with an RBI single to score Moncada, and McCann drove in Grandal with a sacrifice fly to give Chicago a 3-0 lead.

Madrigal then deposited an RBI single into center field, scoring Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez to make it a 5-0 game.

McCann hit his second home run of the game in the sixth, making it 7-0, and Moncada’s RBI double in the sixth drove in Nomar Mazara to give Chicago a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Pirates did scratch across a run in the eighth, but that was all they could get as they split the two-game series at PNC Park.

The White Sox will head home for a seven-game homestand, which will start Friday when they send Lucas Giolito to the hill against the Detroit Tigers.