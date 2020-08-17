Cubs Will Make History With Monday Doubleheader vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs were already poised to make history Monday at Wrigley Field as they take part in their first doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games, but according to the team’s historian, something even more remarkable will take place in the second game at the Friendly Confines.

In the first game, which will be started by Cubs hurler Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs will serve as the home team and will take their first at-bats in the bottom of the first inning. In the second game, however, things will change, as the team will technically serve as the visitors and will bat to open the top of the first inning.

According to Cubs team historian Ed Hartig, that will mark the first time that the Cubs have ever batted as the visiting team at Wrigley Field, and will be the first time they’ve served as a visiting team in their home ballpark since July 16, 1908, when they took the field against the New York Giants at the West Side Grounds:

Per historian Ed Hartig, Game 2 today will mark the first time the Cubs batted first at their home ballpark against the Cardinals since May 18, 1898, at Chicago's West Side Grounds.



It hasn't happened vs. any team for the franchise since July 16, 1908, against the Giants. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 17, 2020

Things go even deeper than that in the history books for the Cubs, as they’ll play the role of visitor against the St. Louis Cardinals in a game played in Chicago for the first time since May 18, 1898, according to Hartig.

Even though it’s been 112 years since the Cubs have played the role of visitors at home, they won’t have to wait long to do it again, as they’re also slated to serve as the visiting team in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

The double-dips are the first for the Cubs under MLB’s revised rules for the 2020 season, with those twin-bills consisting of two seven-inning games, rather than the traditional nine innings. The change was made due to the limited number of off-days available to teams due to the coronavirus-condensed schedule, and to help preserve the teams’ pitching staffs during the frenetically-paced season.