Cubs, White Sox to Kick Off Spring Training With St. Patrick's Day Doubleheader

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will kick off their Cactus League schedules on Thursday in a very unique way, with a split-squad doubleheader in the desert on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Cubs and White Sox will square off in games at Mesa’s Sloan Park, the home of the Cubs, and Glendale’s Camelback Ranch, the home of the White Sox.

Both games will start at 3:05 p.m. Central Daylight Time, according to the teams.

In all, the Cubs will play 21 games during their abbreviated spring season, with 10 total games at Sloan Park. The White Sox will play 19 games, with Opening Day set for April 7 for both teams.

Here is the Cubs’ full spring training schedule:

March 17: Split Squad vs. White Sox 3:05 p.m.

March 18: at San Francisco 9:05 p.m.

March 19: vs. San Diego 3:05 p.m.

March 20: at Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

March 21: vs. Cincinnati 3:05 p.m.

March 22: at Seattle 3:10 p.m.

March 23: vs. Oakland 3:05 p.m.

March 24: at Los Angeles Angels 3:10 p.m.

March 25: vs. Colorado 3:05 p.m.

March 26: at San Diego 3:10 p.m.

March 27: vs. Kansas City 3:05 p.m.

March 28: at Cincinnati 8:05 p.m.

March 29: vs. Arizona 3:05 p.m.

March 30: vs. Seattle 3:05 p.m.

April 1: at Arizona/at Milwaukee 1:10 p.m.

April 2: vs. Los Angeles Angels 2:05 p.m.

April 3: at Cleveland 8:05 p.m.

April 4: vs. White Sox 3:05 p.m.

April 5: at Texas 2:05 p.m.

Here is the White Sox full spring training schedule:

March 17: Split Squad vs. Cubs 3:05 p.m.

March 19: vs. Cleveland 3:05 p.m.

March 20: at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

March 21: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

March 22: at Milwaukee 3:10 p.m.

March 23: at Texas 3:05 p.m.

March 24: vs. San Francisco 3:05 p.m.

March 25: at Seattle 8:40 p.m.

March 26: vs. Los Angeles Angels 3:05 p.m.

March 27: at Los Angeles Dodgers 3:05 p.m.

March 28: vs. San Diego 3:05 p.m.

March 30: vs. Texas 3:05 p.m.

March 31: at Cincinnati 8:05 p.m.

April 1: vs. Oakland 3:05 p.m.

April 2: at Arizona 8:10 p.m.

April 3: vs. Colorado 3:05 p.m.

April 4: at Cubs 3:05 p.m.

April 5: at San Diego 2:10 p.m.