Cubs, White Sox MLB ‘Local Market' Hats Roasted on Twitter

By Tim Stebbins

Twitter rips new Cubs, Sox, MLB 'Local Market hats' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you've ever wanted a Cubs or White Sox hat with a bunch of Chicago-themed emojis on it, there's now one available perfect for you.

New Era unveiled a new line of MLB hats on Tuesday, themed "Local Market," with patches intending to represent each team's home city. Except, they're a bit questionable.

A look at a few, including the Cubs and White Sox:

The hats include area codes from the team's home state. Except, as seen with the Cubs, some area codes are no where near the Friendly Confines, let alone Chicago — the local market.

The 618 area code is for southern Illinois, including Illinois' side of suburban St. Louis — home of the Cardinals. Area codes noticeably missing are 847 and 815. Area codes on the Royals hat aren't even in Missouri, but the state of Kansas.

People were quick to point out the flaws on Twitter.

Fans may have their own team rooting interests, but they seem pretty united on this one.

