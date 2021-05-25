Cubs, White Sox MLB ‘Local Market' Hats Roasted on Twitter

Twitter rips new Cubs, Sox, MLB 'Local Market hats' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you've ever wanted a Cubs or White Sox hat with a bunch of Chicago-themed emojis on it, there's now one available perfect for you.

New Era unveiled a new line of MLB hats on Tuesday, themed "Local Market," with patches intending to represent each team's home city. Except, they're a bit questionable.

A look at a few, including the Cubs and White Sox:

New Era has released "Local Market" hats for each #MLB team.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JQkZicLJzi — Stadium (@Stadium) May 25, 2021

Just can't stop staring at this Cubs hat with a deep dish pizza on the back pic.twitter.com/nuqmTEVCIT — Andy Chow (@andy_chow) May 25, 2021

Should I buy The Worst Hat Ever Made? pic.twitter.com/a7I9KiPPoX — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 25, 2021

The hats include area codes from the team's home state. Except, as seen with the Cubs, some area codes are no where near the Friendly Confines, let alone Chicago — the local market.

The 618 area code is for southern Illinois, including Illinois' side of suburban St. Louis — home of the Cardinals. Area codes noticeably missing are 847 and 815. Area codes on the Royals hat aren't even in Missouri, but the state of Kansas.

People were quick to point out the flaws on Twitter.

not sure carbondale needs representation on the cubs local market hat but what do i know https://t.co/GfJRoUEeHy — Jesse O’Brien (@jesseobrien) May 25, 2021

These @NewEraCap local caps can not be mocked hard enough, but this #Royals one doesn't even have Kansas City, Missouri's area code on it, among other issues. pic.twitter.com/Ta3jUDymlc — Alex Parker (@AlexParker) May 25, 2021

Oh boy. The Rays new "local market" hat from New Era has the Tampa area code of 813 on it.



Tropicana Field is in the 727. 😬 https://t.co/tFGk74h4Wx pic.twitter.com/B4bLQRXxba — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) May 25, 2021

These hats are

“I’m from Chicago.”

“Oh yeah, me too. Where do you live?”

“Schaumburg” — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) May 25, 2021

My reaction when I see the New Era Local Market caps... pic.twitter.com/OisSFEVFW4 — Ms A from BK (@MsAFromBK) May 25, 2021

The Pittsburgh Pirate "Local Market" New Era hat is hilarious #Yinzer pic.twitter.com/F8ewS0EdgZ — Doug (@Douglas_Mason) May 25, 2021

Fans may have their own team rooting interests, but they seem pretty united on this one.

Column idea: Why each city is deeply offended by their New Era Local Market cap. — I know poutine isn't from Toronto, dammit. (@Minor_Leaguer) May 25, 2021

