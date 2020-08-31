Cubs Reportedly Acquire Outfielder Cameron Maybin in Trade With Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs have been busy ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and they’ve reportedly made another deal just under the wire, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers.

The deal was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon:

Maybin has struggled at times this season, with a .244 batting average and one home run in 41 at-bats, but in his career he has been a solid option against right-handed pitching, with 56 of his career home runs coming against right-handed hurlers. He has slashed .259/.329/.385 in his career against righties.

According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the Cubs will send shortstop Zack Short to the Tigers to complete the trade:

Short has appeared in 371 games in the Cubs’ minor league system, with 37 home runs and 162 RBI’s in 1,588 plate appearances. He has a .241 career batting average with the club, and appeared in both Double-A and Triple-A for the Cubs last season before appearing in 22 games in the Arizona Fall League with the Mesa Solar Sox.

The Cubs have acquired three other players in the last two days, bringing in slugger Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays and left-handed relievers Andrew Chafin and Josh Osich from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

All three players were acquired for players to be named later, or for cash considerations.