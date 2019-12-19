Chicago Baseball
Wrigley Field

Cubs Release Holiday-Themed Animated Short Film

Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish were among the Cubs in the stop-motion animated feature

Baseball season is still a long way away, but the Chicago Cubs are getting into the holiday spirit with a Christmas-themed song and animated short film.

The film, called “Ode to Wrigley Field,” features stop-motion animated appearances from Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward, Jon Lester, and Billy Williams, and pays a musical tribute to the Friendly Confines:

The next big event on the Cubs’ calendar is the Cubs Convention, set for January at the Sheraton Grand and will feature meet-and-greets with Cubs players, alumni, coaches, and more.

Passes and hotel packages are still available for the event.

