Cubs' Patrick Wisdom Named MLB NL Rookie of the Month for June

Wisdom named Rookie of the Month, ‘carried’ Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Patrick Wisdom went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers to start this week, he lamented what he saw as a poor day at the plate to Cubs manager David Ross.

“I'm like, ‘I don't have many knocks off Clayton Kershaw,” Ross recounted.

The day after he singled against Kershaw, Wisdom blasted a game-tying two-run homer at Milwaukee as a pinch hitter. On Friday, Major League Baseball named Wisdom the NL Rookie of the Month for June.

He recorded a .616 slugging percentage and .950 OPS in the month, with eight homers and 16 RBI.

“Wisdom carried us for a while,” Ross said.

Though still considered a rookie, Wisdom, 29, has played for three different MLB teams since debuting in 2018. A former first-round draft pick, Wisdom’s defense at third base and cannon of an arm have also drawn praise from the Cubs this season.

“I don't think you ever really know what you're getting until you get to see somebody on a daily basis,” Ross said this week, “and Wis has been great.”

Wisdom was back in the lineup Friday at Cincinnati after exiting the Cubs’ 7-15 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday early. Wisdom, who left the game with neck soreness and a bruised left eye from a second-inning collision, showed no immediate signs of a concussion, per the Cubs.

