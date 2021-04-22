Cubs OF Joc Pederson Goes on Injured List; Nico Hoerner Recalled From South Bend

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a wrist ailment, and infielder Nico Hoerner has been recalled from the South Bend alternate site.

According to the Cubs, Pederson is dealing with tendinitis in his left wrist.

In his first season with the Cubs, Pederson is batting a lowly .137, with seven hits in his first 51 at-bats with the team. His on-base percentage currently sits at .262 thanks to seven walks, but he has just one home run and four RBI’s on the stat sheet.

Hoerner, a first round pick of the Cubs in the 2018 MLB Draft, was a Gold Glove finalist at second base last season, but was left off the team’s Opening Day roster this season after the signing of Eric Sogard as a reserve middle infielder.

Horner batted .222 with 13 RBI’s and four doubles last season, struggling at times in 48 games with the North Siders.

The Cubs will wrap up a three-game series with the New York Mets on Thursday night, with Ian Happ handling left field in place of Pederson. Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Cubs.