Cubs Make Ryan Tepera Signing Official, DFA Duane Underwood Jr.

The Cubs made their re-signing of right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera official Tuesday. To make room on the roster for Tepera, who joins the Cubs on an $800,000 deal, the club designated reliver Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

Last season, Underwood appeared in 17 games (5.66 ERA) for the Cubs, finding a rhythm in late August. The 26-year-old homegrown pitcher went eight straight appearances (7 2/3 innings) without allowing a run.

But by mid-September, with rosters still expanded and two left-handed relievers added at deadline, Underwood’s usage began to dwindle. He allowed three runs in as many innings in his last two outings of the season. The Cubs left Underwood off the Wild Card roster.

The Cubs drafted Underwood in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Stock clears waivers

In other bullpen news, right-hander Robert Stock cleared waivers Tuesday. The Cubs had him designated for assignment Sunday to make room on the 40-man roster for Kyle Ryan, as the lefty returned from the COVID-19 related injury list.

The club assigned Stock to Triple-A Iowa and extended him an invitation to Spring Training.