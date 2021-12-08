Chicago Baseball

Conner Menez

Cubs Land Giants' Conner Menez in Minor League Rule 5 Draft

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs land Giants pitcher for depth in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB's lockout has brought a transactions freeze to baseball — excluding movement on the minor league side, and the Chicago Cubs made a selection in the Rule 5 Draft Wednesday, selecting Conner Menez, a left-handed pitcher from the San Francisco Giants.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Teams can't make trades or sign free agents to big-league deals during the lockout, but they can add players on minor-league deals because they're not part of the 40-man roster.

Menez, 26, was a starter in the minors and adds depth as a multi-inning pitcher. He made eight big-league appearances with the Giants in 2021 (one start), going two innings seven times while finishing with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts (three walks) in 14 innings.

Chicago Baseball

Minnie Minoso Dec 5

White Sox Legend Minnie Miñoso Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Carlos Correa Dec 2

Cubs' Marcus Stroman Sends Carlos Correa Recruiting Message

He's made 23 big-league appearances (four starts) with San Francisco since 2019 and holds a career 4.04 ERA in the majors.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Conner MenezChicago CubsSan Francisco GiantsMILB Rule 5 Draft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us