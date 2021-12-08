Cubs Land Giants' Conner Menez in Minor League Rule 5 Draft

Cubs land Giants pitcher for depth in Rule 5 Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB's lockout has brought a transactions freeze to baseball — excluding movement on the minor league side, and the Chicago Cubs made a selection in the Rule 5 Draft Wednesday, selecting Conner Menez, a left-handed pitcher from the San Francisco Giants.

Teams can't make trades or sign free agents to big-league deals during the lockout, but they can add players on minor-league deals because they're not part of the 40-man roster.

Menez, 26, was a starter in the minors and adds depth as a multi-inning pitcher. He made eight big-league appearances with the Giants in 2021 (one start), going two innings seven times while finishing with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts (three walks) in 14 innings.

He's made 23 big-league appearances (four starts) with San Francisco since 2019 and holds a career 4.04 ERA in the majors.

