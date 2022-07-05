Cubs' Kyle Hendricks Leaves Start Vs. Brewers With Sore Shoulder

Cubs' Hendricks exits start vs. Brewers with sore shoulder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MILWAUKEE — A frustrating, sometimes painful season for Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks took another detour Tuesday when he left a start against the Brewers after just three innings because of recurring shoulder soreness.

Hendricks, the Cubs' three-time Opening Day starter, took a prescribed week off of any throwing during a 12-day rest between starts in early June because of the shoulder and seemed to bounce back well, until Tuesday.

After a short turn in his first start back, he allowed just two runs in his next two starts two starts, totaling 13 1/3 innings against the Cardinals and Reds to win back-to-back games for the first time since last July.

But he did not look right from the outset Tuesday in Milwaukee, giving up a leadoff walk to Christian Yelich and one-out, two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first. He fought through discomfort, retiring eight of the next 10, until the shoulder forced him from the game.

He threw 69 pitches.

It was not immediately clear what the severity of the injury is this time or what the next step for Hendricks is.

The Cubs appear to have starters Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly nearing returns from the injured list in the coming days.

