Cubs' Kris Bryant Earns National League Player of Week Honors

Resurgent Bryant earns NL Player of Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Saving his best for last?

Cubs All-Star Kris Bryant continued his torrid start to an otherwise moribund Cubs start to the season, winning his second career Player of the Year award during a week he missed a game because of biceps discomfort.

Bryant, a free agent after this season, opened the week with a grand slam in Atlanta and closed it with a 3-for-5 performance Sunday that included two homers and a double in a 13-12 loss in Cincinnati.

Bryant, the most decorated player in the Cubs’ lineup, finished the week 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers, 10 RBIs, a .500 on-base percentage and 1.542 OPS for his six games.

“He’s carrying a lot of the load right now for this group,” manager David Ross said.

It made for a bittersweet week, considering the last-place Cubs’ 2-5 road trip — in keeping with what could be a bittersweet finish to the 2016 MVP’s Cubs career.

Bryant, one of three All-Stars from the Cubs’ 2016 championship core eligible for free agency after this season, is on an early pace to exceed his MVP offensive numbers while making starts at four different positions — including all three outfield spots.

“Kris is extremely valuable,” Ross said. “He’s probably been the most consistent player we’ve had this season and up to his MVP-caliber player I think we’re used to seeing. It just solidifies the type of player he believes he is and I believe he’s been his entire career.”

