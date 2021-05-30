Cubs Hope Anthony Rizzo Avoids IL, But Not Ruling It Out

Cubs hope Rizzo avoids IL, but not ruling it out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Although the Cubs remain hopeful Anthony Rizzo will avoid a stint on the injured list, they aren’t ruling it out as he continues to deal with low back tightness.

Rizzo is out of starting lineup for the fifth straight game Sunday vs. the Reds.

“Our first preference would be to just let him continue to get better and hopefully not extend the 10 days, but if it's something that needs to be done, we'll definitely do it,” manager David Ross said.

Ross said Sunday Rizzo felt fine after hitting off a tee Saturday, but he still has some limitations in his range of motion.

“He’s still moving along slowly but getting better every day,” Ross said.

The Cubs have been playing shorthanded this week as Rizzo deals with his ailment. But they also have little 40-man roster flexibility with a number of players going on the IL this month. A possible Rizzo IL stint could require a tough roster decision.

Another consideration is the fact Triple-A Iowa’s lineup has grown thin as the Cubs have needed reinforcements due to all their injuries.

“If it goes too long, we're really getting thin as well on even players that we have to bring up,” Ross said

