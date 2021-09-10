Cubs Honor Kris Bryant in Return to Wrigley Field With Giants

Cubs honor Bryant in return, fans show appreciation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wrigley Field echoed with "MVP" chants as Kris Bryant walked out behind home plate before Friday's Giants-Cubs game.

Friday marked Bryant's return to the Friendly Confines for the first time since the Cubs traded him to San Francisco at the July 30 trade deadline.

The Cubs prepared a special tribute to honor the 2016 NL MVP, World Series champion and former member of their All-Star core — while Cubs fans showered Bryant with love.

The Cubs played a three-minute video tribute on the left field video board before the game. Tom Ricketts, Crane Kenney and Jason McLeod — formerly senior vice president of amateur scouting when the Cubs drafted Bryant in 2013 — greeted Bryant.

Team president Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross are still isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Cubs gifted Bryant a '17' panel from the historic center field scoreboard and a '2016' flag from the Wrigley Field rooftop.

Fans didn't have to wait long to greet Bryant again. He batted in the first inning and received a long standing ovation before stepping into the box.

Kyle Hendricks won the first matchup with Bryant, striking him out to end the first inning.

