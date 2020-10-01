Cubs' Game 2 of Wild Card Series vs. Marlins Postponed

Game 2 of the Chicago Cubs' Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game was scheduled to begin at 1:08 p.m. CST at Wrigley Field, but a spokesman for the Cubs confirmed at around 12 p.m. Thursday that the match had been moved to the following day.

The game was rescheduled due to "forecasted inclement conditions," the team said, as rain moved into the Chicago area.

The game is now scheduled to begin at 1:08 p.m. Friday, unless it is the only game remaining in the MLB, the league said. In that case, the first pitch would be moved to 6:08 p.m., according to MLB's statement.

If a game 3 is necessary, it will be played on Saturday, with timing to be determined, the league said.

Yu Darvish was slated to take the mound in the second game of the series after the Cubs dropped Game 1 on Wednesday, losing 5-1.

Kyle Hendricks took the loss for the Cubs at home the day before, surrendering a three-run home run to Corey Dickerson in the top of the seventh inning. Those were the only three runs he gave up, but with the Cubs’ offense struggling behind him, he was saddled with the defeat for Chicago in the game.

Ian Happ hit an opposite field home run in the fifth inning of the game for the Cubs, but that wasn’t enough offense for a team now staring at an elimination game moved to Friday.

Further details on the postponement were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.