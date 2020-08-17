Cubs Fall to Cardinals in Opening Game of Doubleheader

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks looked good for the first six innings of his start Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, but things came unraveled a bit in the seventh inning, as the Redbirds beat the Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field.

The game, the first contest of a doubleheader Monday, saw the Cubs manage just one run and three total hits against four St. Louis relievers, extending the team’s losing streak to four games in a row after dropping three straight to the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend.

Hendricks took the loss as he went 6.1 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters.

Giovanny Gallegos got the win for the Cardinals, and Andrew Miller got the save in the seven-inning affair at the Friendly Confines. Kwang-Hyun Kim started the game for St. Louis, giving up one earned run and three hits in 3.2 innings of work.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when Dexter Fowler hit a home run to right field, giving his club a 1-0 lead. The Cubs answered with a home run of their own in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Ian Happ depositing a pitch into the left field bleachers to knot things up at 1-1.

That score would stay in place until the seventh inning when the Cardinals broke through. After loading the bases with no outs, Hendricks managed to get Dylan Carlson to ground into a fielder’s choice to pick up the first out of the frame. Rowan Wick came in to relieve Hendricks, but couldn’t escape unscathed as Brad Miller blasted a double to center field, scoring a pair of runs and giving the Cardinals a two-run lead.

The Cubs couldn’t muster any offense in the seventh, falling to the Cardinals and dropping their fourth straight game.

The North Siders will hope to snap their four-game skid in Game 2 of the doubleheader, which is set to begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.