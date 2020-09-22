Cubs Clinch Playoff Spot After Reds, Phillies Lose

The Chicago Cubs are heading back to the playoffs after a one-year absence thanks to losses by the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds, by virtue of their loss to the Brewers, can only tie the Cubs in the standings, and the Cubs have the head-to-head tiebreaker against their divisional rival.

The Phillies lost both of their games against the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader, meaning they can't equal the Cubs in the intradivisional record tiebreaker.

As a result, the Cubs are heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2018, and they still have a chance to secure a top-three seed if they can clinch the National League Central Division title.

After Tuesday, the Cubs will still have two games left against the Pittsburgh Pirates, then will wrap up the season with a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.