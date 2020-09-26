Cubs Clinch Central Division Title After Cardinals Lose to Brewers

Thanks to the St. Louis Cardinals’ loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night, the Chicago Cubs have clinched the National League Central Division title, along with home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round of the National League playoffs.

The Cubs, who entered Saturday’s action with a magic number of one to clinch the division title, were given a gift by the Brewers, who knocked off the Cardinals at Busch Stadium and ensured that the Cubs would clinch the divisional crown.

The title is the Cubs’ first in the division since 2017, and their third in the last five seasons. In team history, the Cubs have now won eight division titles, capturing the National League East crown in 1984 and 1989 and Central Division titles in 2003, 2007 and 2008.

Thanks to the division title, the Cubs have guaranteed themselves home-field advantage in the first round of the National League playoffs, earning the third seed in the league. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the NL West champions, captured the top seed, and the Atlanta Braves, the NL East champions, will be the second seed in the postseason.

The Cubs will likely take on the St. Louis Cardinals or the Miami Marlins in the first round of the postseason, with a best-of-three series taking place at Wrigley Field starting on Wednesday.